Video: Lauren Graham Stars in New Trailer for Tubi's THE Z-SUITE

Tubi has released the first trailer for The Z-Suite, a new comedy series starring Lauren Graham, Nico Santos, and Madison Shamoun. The show will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, February 6th, with new episodes to follow each week.

Advertising maven Monica Marks (Graham) and her loyal right-hand executive Doug Garcia (Santos) have long been at the top of the Madison Avenue world. But after a record scratch blunder, they are suddenly canceled, pushed out and replaced by the agency’s rising Gen Z employees led by social media manager, Kriska Thompson (Shamoun).

Refusing to go quietly, Monica launches her biggest campaign yet– getting their careers back and taking down the eager team of Gen-Zers who are just getting comfortable in their new roles. May the best generation win.

Katie O’Brien (“The Santa Clauses,” “Teachers”) serves as creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer along with executive producers Lance Samuels, Samantha Levine, and Daniel Iron of Blue Ice Pictures (“Ginny & Georgia”), and Eric Wattenberg, Gary Vaynerchuk and Matt Higgins of VaynerWatt. Lauren Graham and Tristram Shapeero also serve as executive producers. Jacque Edmonds serves as co-executive producer. As the studio behind the series, Tubi maintains global distribution rights.

