Video: John Slattery, Dan Fogler, & More Star in THE RAINMAKER Trailer

A new trailer has been released for USA's The Rainmaker, the upcoming series adaptation of John Grisham's bestselling novel. The cast includes Broadway alums John Slattery and Dan Fogler, along with Milo Callaghan, Lana Parrilla, Madison Iseman, P.J. Byrne, Wade Briggs and Robyn Cara. The series premieres August 15, 2025 at 10PM ET/PT on USA. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock one week after air.

The series follows Rudy Baylor, who, fresh out of law school, goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah. Rudy, along with his boss, Bruiser, and her disheveled paralegal, Deck, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son.

The Rainmaker is produced by Lionsgate Television and Blumhouse Television. Michael Seitzman, who also serves as showrunner, John Grisham, Patrick Moran, Jason Richman, David Gernert and Jason Blum serve as executive producers.

