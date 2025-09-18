Video: Jesse Eisenberg Stars in New Trailer for NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON’T

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







A new trailer has debuted for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the highly anticipated third installment in the Now You See Me franchise, with a cast that includes Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman. The movie will hit theaters on November 14, 2025.

The Four Horsemen (Eisenberg, Harrelson, Franco, Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords.

Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise’s signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland), from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, story by Eric Warren Singer, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt.