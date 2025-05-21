Video: Jason Momoa Stars in First Teaser Trailer for Apple TV+'s CHIEF OF WAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has unveiled the first teaser trailer for its epic historical drama “Chief of War,” starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series based on true events, follows warrior Ka’iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century. "Chief of War” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, August 1, 2025 followed by new episodes every Friday through September 19.

Told from an indigenous perspective, “Chief of War" is a passion project for creators, Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who both share native Hawaiian heritage. The series features a predominantly Polynesian cast, led by Momoa alongside Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka,Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes.

“Chief of War" is produced for Apple TV+ by FIFTH SEASON and Chernin Entertainment. Momoa directs the season finale and serves as executive producer. Doug Jung serves as showrunner and executive produces along with Sibbett, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook and Brian Mendoza. Justin Chon directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. Anders Engstrom, Jim Rowe, Molly Allen, Francis Lawrence and Tim Van Patten also serve as executive producers. Grammy and Academy Award winning composer, Hans Zimmer wrote the theme music and co-produced the score for all nine episodes with composer, James Everingham, during his tenure with Bleeding Fingers Music, the multiple Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated composer collective co-founded by Zimmer in 2013.

“Chief of War” follows the worldwide success of Apple’s hit series “See,” starring Jason Momoa. All three chapters of “See” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

