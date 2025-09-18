Video: Jason Clarke Stars in Trailer for THE LAST FRONTIER Thriller Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for “The Last Frontier,” a new original drama series from co-creators Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio, starring and executive produced by Jason Clarke.

The 10-episode thriller will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, October 10, 2025 followed by new episodes every Friday through December 5.

“The Last Frontier” follows Frank Remnick (Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

Alongside Clarke, “The Last Frontier” also stars Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, DALLAS Goldtooth, and Tait Blum, with Academy Award-nominee and multi-Emmy Award-winner Alfre Woodard.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “The Last Frontier” is executive produced by Bokenkamp and D’Ovidio, who also serve as writers, with Clarke, Laura Benson, Glenn Kessler, Albert Kim and series episodic director Sam Hargrave.