Video: Jack Huston Stars in I’M BEGINNING TO SEE THE LIGHT Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







I’m Beginning to See the Light, the forthcoming drama starring Jack Huston, has received its first trailer. The movie will be released by Gravitas Ventures, premiering on Friday, May 2, 2025. It will also be available on Blu-Ray and digital platforms and will have a limited theatrical run in Los Angeles May 2-8, 2025.

The film follows Ezra (Huston), a once-famous trumpeter who now struggles to keep his career afloat, performing for scraps at the local small jazz club. After his family is killed in a horrific car crash, Ezra stumbles upon a lighthouse and is mistaken for the keeper by one of the workers. Drawn by the power of the lighthouse, he decides to stay, living as a recluse. Soon, however, he encounters a suicidal visitor, Sam, and finds solace in his presence, gaining the resolve to help the lost souls that stumble upon the lighthouse.

As days pass, Ezra meets Hannah, a beautiful, enigmatic teacher who imbues his life with meaning and potential newfound happiness. But Sam, feeling excluded and threatened, becomes unreasonably jealous, leading to an inevitable clash that forces each character to confront their deepest selves, testing the limits of isolation and redemption in Ezra's secluded new world.

Directed by Konstantin Khudyakov, the movie also stars Abbie Cornish, Brandon T. Jackson, Jamie Chung, Lucy Punch, and Mark Boone Junior. Grammy Award-winner Walter Afanasieff is the film's composer.

Comments