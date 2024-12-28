Video: Hulu's CHAD POWERS Releases Official Teaser Featuring Glen Powell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hulu has released a teaser trailer for their new half-hour comedy Chad Powers from co-creators and executive producers Glen Powell and Michael Waldron, set for a Fall 2025 premiere. Watch the teaser in the video!

Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN. Waldron and Adam Fasullo are executive producing for Anomaly Pictures. Luvh Rakhe will executive produce and Tony Yacenda will serve as director and executive producer. The series stars Powell, who is also co-creating, co-writing and executive producing under his production co-banner Barnstorm Productions.

When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers. Based on the sketch produced by NFL FILMS and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli's Places series, the half-hour comedy from 20th Television will stream on Hulu. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot.

The series stars Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers, Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson.

