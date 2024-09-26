Video: HBO Releases THE LAST OF US Season Two Teaser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In celebration of “The Last of Us Day,” HBO has released an official TLOU Day teaser and art by Greg Ruth for the second season of the HBO Original drama series THE LAST OF US, based on the acclaimed video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation® consoles. Taking place annually on September 26, the date on which the cordyceps virus catalyzed the events of THE LAST OF US also known as “Outbreak Day,” the annual TLOU Day event, now in its 11th year, celebrates the franchise and its dedicated fan community.

Following a record-breaking first season as the most-watched debut season of a series ever for HBO, the second season of THE LAST OF US will debut in 2025 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

Season two returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Previously announced new cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

THE LAST OF US is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

Photo Credit of HBO

Comments