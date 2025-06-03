Video: HBO Debuts Trailer for MY MOM JAYNE, A Film By Mariska Hargitay

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HBO has released the trailer for the new documentary My Mom Jayne, a film by Mariska Hargitay. In her feature film directorial debut, Mariska Hargitay delves into the story of her mother, Jayne Mansfield, almost six decades after the Hollywood legend’s tragic death.

Through intimate interviews and an extensive collection of never-before-seen photos and home movies, she grapples with her mother’s complicated public and private legacy, uncovering the surprising layers and depth of who Jayne was, not only to her fans, but also to those closest to her.

Featuring film clips from Jayne’s work in the 1950s and ‘60s, archival footage from her many talk show appearances and interviews, as well as striking personal footage, the film contextualizes the dazzling star power of the most photographed Hollywood celebrity of her day. A story of loss and longing, healing and transformation, MY MOM JAYNE is a testament to the rewards of an unflinching search for truth, unveiling Mariska’s journey to reclaim her mother’s story—and her own. The film debuts Friday, June 27 (8:00–10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

My Mom Jayne is directed and produced by Mariska Hargitay, with Trish Adlesic serving as producer and Lauren Bromley as executive producer. Featured participants include Mariska’s siblings Jayne Marie Mansfield, Mickey Hargitay, Jr., Zoltan Hargitay, and Tony Cimber; stepmother Ellen Hargitay; and Jayne Mansfield’s press secretary Raymond “Rusty” Strait.

Photo credit: Photo 12/Alamy Stock Photo/Courtesy of HBO

