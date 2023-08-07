Video: Get a Sneak Peek at New Clip From RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE

Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times best seller, the new film will be released on Prime Video on August 11.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance, Some Like It Hot), who also co-wrote the film with Ted Malawer. Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times best seller, the new film will be released on Prime Video on August 11.

Get a sneak peek below!

Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), THE SON of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other.

Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes TABLOID fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time.

Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

The film also features Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, with Stephen Fry and Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano.

The film is executive produced by Casey McQuiston, Michael Riley McGrath, Matthew López, and Michael S. Constable.



