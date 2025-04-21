Video: Garrett Hedlund Stars in New Trailer for Crime Drama BARRON'S COVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Barron’s Cove, a new crime drama, has released its first trailer. The movie stars Garrett Hedlund, Hamish Linklater, Brittany Snow, Christian Convery, Tramell Tillman, with Raúl Castillo and Stephen Lang.

The movie follows a father with a violent past (Hedlund) as he grieves the sudden loss of his only child. Convinced of a cover-up and intent on obtaining answers about his son’s death, he kidnaps the troubled boy he holds responsible – THE SON of a prominent local politician – which ignites a media firestorm and frenzied manhunt. But as he grows ever closer to uncovering the truth, he is left to wonder whether his pursuers are really seeking to protect the boy, or merely the secrets he keeps.

Written and directed by Evan Ari Kelman, Barron's Cove is set to hit theaters and digital platforms on June 6, 2025.

