Video: First Trailer for AMBER ALERT Starring Hayden Panettiere and Tyler James Williams

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Lionsgate has unveiled the first trailer for Amber Alert, the upcoming thriller starring Hayden Panettiere and Tyler James Williams.

In the film, an ordinary rideshare becomes a high-stakes game of cat and mouse when Jaq (Panettiere) and Shane (Williams) receive an alert of a child abduction on their phones. Quickly realizing they are behind a car that matches the description of the kidnappers, Jaq and Shane desperately race against time to save the child’s life.

Amber Alert is directed by Kerry Bellessa, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Joshua Oram. Saidah Arrika Ekulona and Kevin Dunn round out the cast.

The movie will be in theaters and on demand September 27.

Comments