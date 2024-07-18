Video: First 10 Minutes of THE BRAXTONS Reality Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We TV has shared the first 10 minutes of the highly anticipated, all-new reality series, The Braxtons. This comes in advance of its premiere on Friday, August 9th at 9:30pm ET.

In this new series, the fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows across eight captivating episodes. Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E’s cooking show dream is becoming a reality. However, THE FAMILY reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for THE FAMILY to be close again, as they once were?

The Braxton family’s triumphant return to television comes three years after the iconic and captivating series, Braxton Family Values, which aired for seven eventful seasons. Fans of the original series can take a trip down memory lane – or new viewers can dive into the televised history of this dynamic family – with catch-up specials airing Friday, July 26 and Friday, August 2 at 9:30pm, exclusively on We TV. The two, one-hour specials recap key moments, storylines and all the love, laughter and drama from Braxton Family Values.

Airing exclusively on We TV and streaming on ALLBLK, each hour-long episode brings together Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. Evelyn Braxton as they go on an emotional rollercoaster of love, loss, triumph, heartbreak and healing.

