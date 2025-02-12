Video: Eric McCormack Stars in NINE BODIES IN A MEXICAN MORGUE Series Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MGM+ has released a first-look trailer for the upcoming mystery Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, starring Broadway alum Eric McCormack. The series premieres March 2, 2025 at 9:00 p.m. EST. The international ensemble cast also includes Star Trek veteran David Ajala and Siobhán McSweeney.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is a strikingly original and taut thriller series with a jaw-dropping reveal waiting at the end. A light aircraft with nine passengers crashes in the Mexican jungle – and everyone survives. But then, one after another, they begin to die in strange and violent ways and very soon they begin to realize that, for some inexplicable reason, somebody wants them dead. As the story unfolds in flashback, we meet the survivors as they fight against the heat, a shortage of supplies, the many dangers of the jungle – and each other. The setting becomes increasingly tense and claustrophobic until finally the identity of the killer and the truth are revealed.

Nine Bodies In a Mexican Morgue is an original mystery series, written, created, and executive produced by Anthony Horowitz CBE (Alex Rider, Magpie Murders) and produced by Eleventh Hour Films, a Sony Pictures Television (“SPT”) backed company. The series is directed by Brian O’Malley and Viviane Andereggen, and produced by Richard Burrell. Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez are the executive producers for Eleventh Hour Films. SPT will distribute the series worldwide.

