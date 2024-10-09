Video: Eddie Redmayne Stars in Official Trailer for THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peacock and Sky have shared the official trailer for The Day of the Jackal, the upcoming espionage series starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch. The series will premiere on Peacock on November 14, 2024 and Sky on November 7, 2024.

An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British INTELLIGENCE officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

The series is written by Ronan Bennett, with stars Redmayne and Lynch also serving as executive producers. The supporting cast includes Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florisa Kamara.

