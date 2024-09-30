Video: ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE Official Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney+ has debuted the official trailer for the upcoming original documentary “Elton John: Never Too Late.” With iconic concert footage from his career, the trailer features Elton John as he reflects on his extraordinary rise to success, the personal challenges he faced, and how his family has changed him. The original documentary will premiere December 13 on Disney+.

The documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey. As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today. The film will feature a new original song from Elton John.

Before launching on Disney+, “Elton John: Never Too Late,” will debut with a limited theatrical run on November 15 in the U.S. and U.K.

The original documentary from Disney Branded Television is produced by Rocket Entertainment and This Machine Filmworks (a part of Sony Pictures Television) and is directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish. Cutler and Furnish also serve as producers alongside Trevor Smith. Elise Pearlstein, Mark Blatty, Luke Lloyd Davies, Rachael Paley, Jane Cha Cutler, and John Battsek serve as executive producers.

Photo credit: This Machine

