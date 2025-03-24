Video: Disney+ Drops Otherworldly DOCTOR WHO Season Two Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Disney+ has released a new trailer for season two of Doctor Who. In the trailer, audiences see the Doctor and his new companion Belinda Chandra as they adventure across time and space, from a futuristic 51st century to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest to becoming animated characters, a first for the “Doctor Who” series.

Season two premieres Saturday, April 12 (12:00 a.m. PDT / 3:00 a.m. EDT) on Disney+, where available, and exclusively on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. New episodes from the eight-part season will premiere weekly.

In the season, The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wilder terrors than ever before.

The new season stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra, and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Previously announced guest cast includes Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Rylan Clark, Alan Cumming, Anita Dobson, Freddie Fox, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave and Susan Twist. Russell T Davies is the showrunner, executive producer and writer. Additional executive producers are Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter.

Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Comments