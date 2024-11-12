Video: Disney Unveils Holiday Short Directed by Taika Waititi

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Disney is using the power of its timeless original storytelling to inspire joy and wonder this holiday season, with an all-new short in collaboration with Academy Award® winner Taika Waititi.

“For generations, Disney has been an ever-present part of the holiday season all over the world, and this short builds on the enduring connection that so many families have with Disney during this special time of year,” said Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Taika Waititi on this timeless story of childhood friendship against the backdrop of this magical season.”

A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus follows THE JOURNEY of a child who discovers a curious octopus has attached to his head during a seaside vacation. After returning home, the boy forms a true friendship with the octopus by introducing his new companion to his life on land – harnessing the power of the Force with his Jedi lightsaber, playing with his Buzz Lightyear action figure, and imagining Santa Claus’ route around the world with the map on his wall – before taking the lovable octopus out into the world to experience the joy of the holidays, hidden under his Mickey Mouse beanie.

While watching the Disney holiday classic, The Santa Clause (1994), the boy comes to understand the extent of the octopus’ desire to explore everything the world has to offer, and he sets in motion a plan to make it happen. For the boy and the octopus, it is the precious everyday moments of childhood and friendship, as much as the magic of the season, that make their time together so meaningful. Disney fans will love finding even more hidden easter eggs throughout the holiday short including from beloved films like Moana (2016), Lilo and Stitch (2002), and Toy Story (1995), among others.

“The story manages to connect the feelings that you get around the holidays, and the joy, the goodwill and everything, with those same emotions and those same sensibilities you get from Disney films,” said Taika Waititi. “I think they go hand in hand and it's the PERFECT MATCH – and only Disney could have made something like this…with me.”

A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy and The Octopus is the latest creative collaboration between Waititi and The Walt Disney Company. The acclaimed filmmaker is the director of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Searchlight Pictures’ Jojo Rabbit (2019) and Next Goal Wins (2023), as well as executive producer of Hulu’s Reservation Dogs, What We Do in the Shadows, and the forthcoming limited series, Interior Chinatown. The short was created in conjunction with global creative agencies adam&eveDDB and Untold Studios, and produced by Hungry Man. A melodic rendition of “Part of Your World” from the Disney classic The Little Mermaid (1989) can be heard throughout the short, highlighting the octopus’ desire to explore the world above. This beautiful take on the fan-favorite song was recorded live by a 60-piece orchestra and mixed in the legendary recording studio Abbey Road.

Comments