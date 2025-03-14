Video: DOPE THIEF Episode 3 Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode three of “Dope Thief” ahead of its premiere. In Episode 3, Ray combs the streets LOOKING FOR Manny as the biker gang closes in. DEA agents search for new leads in their hunt for Ray.

The new drama series premiered globally with the first two episodes on Friday, March 14, and will be followed by new episodes every Friday through April 25. Episode three will premiere Friday, March 21 on Apple TV+. The eight-episode series stars Academy Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry, Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison, Dustin Nguyen and Golden Globe Award winner Ving Rhames.

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name, the series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

The series is created and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Peter Craig, executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Ridley Scott who also directs the first episode, and stars Academy Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry, who also serves as executive producer. The ensemble cast starring alongside Henry includes Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison, Dustin Nguyen and Golden Globe Award winner Ving Rhames.

“Dope Thief” hails from Apple Studios, and is a Scott Free Production. The series is executive produced by Craig alongside Scott, as well as David W. Zucker, Richard Heus, Henry, Jordan Sheehan, Clayton Krueger and Jennifer Wiley-Moxley.

