Video: Charlize Theron Returns in THE OLD GUARD 2 Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Old Guard 2, the sequel to the 2020 superhero movie starring Charlize Theron. In the new film, Theron is joined Uma Thurman and Henry Golding, along with KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor who all reprise their roles from the first film. The Old Guard 2 hits Netflix on July 2, 2025.

In the sequel, Andy (Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years.

Andy, Nile (Layne), Joe (Kenzari), Nicky (Marinelli), and James Copley (Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence. Based on the world created by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez, The Old Guard 2 is directed by Victoria Mahoney, from a screenplay by Rucka. Theron also serves as a producer.

