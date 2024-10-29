Video: Carrie Coon and Shea Whigham Star in LAKE GEORGE Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has debuted the trailer for director Jeffrey Reiner’s LAKE GEORGE, a darkly comic crime thriller starring Shea Whigham and Carrie Coon.

The film world premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and co-stars Max Casella and Glenn Fleshler. Magnet has North American rights to the film and has set the release for December 6 in theaters and on digital.

Strong-armed by mobsters to pull off a hit, Don (Whigham) is unable to go through with it. The target, Phyllis (Coon), has designs of her own and proposes a little tag team action to Don: join forces to steal money from the people who want her dead.

“Carrie Coon and Shea Whigham are fantastically entertaining in director Jeffrey Reiner’s beautifully plotted thriller,” said Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley.

Directed and written by Jeffrey Reiner, LAKE GEORGE is produced by Reiner, Joey Oglesby of Gray Fox Films, Cleta Ellington, Bernie Stern. Executive producers are Michael Hillman, Brent Wilson.

