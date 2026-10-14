Video: COLD CASE FILES: MURDER IN PARADISE Trailer Debuts

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Hulu has unveiled a trailer for Cold Case Files: Murder in Paradise, a new installment in its true-crime documentary franchise. The footage frames the series around unsolved deaths set in idyllic locations, built on the tagline that even in paradise, no secret stays buried forever.

The trailer leans into the contrast between the series' scenic settings and the crimes at the center of each case, a format consistent with the long-running Cold Case Files brand of true-crime storytelling. No cast, host, or creative team members are identified in the materials released alongside the trailer.

Cold Case Files: Murder in Paradise is now streaming in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, giving viewers immediate access to the complete series rather than a weekly rollout.

The trailer keeps its focus on the mystery element central to the show's premise, previewing investigative threads tied to deaths that occurred in picturesque locations without revealing specific case details or outcomes.

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