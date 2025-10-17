Video: CHRIS HEMSWORTH: A ROAD TRIP TO REMEMBER Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Geographic has released the trailer for Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember, a new documentary exploring how to help those affected by dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

In the documentary, Hemsworth embarks on an intimate motorcycle journey across Australia with his father, Craig, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, to rekindle memories and strengthen their bond, exploring the effective science of connection, community, and nostalgia.

"My Dad and I had always spoken about taking a trip back to the Northern Territory, where our family had lived years ago, but we had never been able to set aside the time to actually do it,” said Chris Hemsworth. “More recently the idea of taking that road trip reemerged with more pressing importance. The result was a more profound, more moving, and more surprising journey than I ever anticipated."

Their adventure, some of which Hemsworth films himself, is guided by Dr. Suraj Samtani, a dementia specialist and clinical psychologist at the University of New South Wales Centre for Healthy Brain Aging, who worked with producers in collaboration with the Hemsworth family over the course of a year.

Dr. Samtani’s research, along with a recent global study of over 40,000 people across 14 countries, found that those who maintained regular social interactions cut their risk of developing dementia in half, with evidence showing that strong social connections can even slow cognitive decline after diagnosis.

The one-hour documentary, from Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa, Jane Root’s Nutopia, and Chris Hemsworth and Ben Grayson’s WILD State, premieres Nov. 23 at 9/8c on National Geographic and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember is produced by Protozoa, Nutopia and WILD State for National Geographic. Tom Watt-Smith, Peter Lovering, Arif Nurmohamed and Jane Root serve as executive producers for Nutopia. Creators Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel of Protozoa return to executive produce, and Chris Hemsworth, Ben Grayson and Brandon Hill are executive producers for WILD State. Tom Barbor-Might directs the documentary. For National Geographic, Bengt Anderson and Simon Raikes are executive producers.