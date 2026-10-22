Video: CBS Reveals ETERNALLY YOURS Trailer, 500-Year Vampire Marriage
The new single-camera comedy comes from the executive producers behind Ghosts.
CBS has shared the official trailer for ETERNALLY YOURS, a new single-camera comedy centered on Charles and Liz, a married vampire couple whose relationship has endured for 500 years. As vampires, the trailer notes, divorce simply isn't an option for the pair, who must now navigate modern society alongside a new complication: their daughter is dating a human.
The series comes from Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, the executive producers behind Ghosts, who created ETERNALLY YOURS to blend supernatural elements with family comedy. According to CBS, the show mixes heartfelt emotional beats with the everyday absurdities of modern life, all filtered through the perspective of a couple whose marriage has survived five centuries.
The trailer sets up a story that spans three generations and styles of romantic relationships, from Charles and Liz's long-running bond to the newer human relationship introduced through their daughter's boyfriend. The series is being positioned as a supernatural take on family sitcom dynamics, with the central tension coming from the clash between the couple's centuries-old existence and contemporary domestic life.
Cast members Ed Weeks and Jaren Lewison have already discussed the show's premise and character dynamics in a separate appearance, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld, with Weeks playing Charles opposite Allegra Edwards as Liz.
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