Video: BET+ Shares Trailer for WHO'S CHEATING WHO Movie

BET+ is set to debut the feature-length film Who's Cheating Who on Thursday, August 29. The film stars Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Darius McCrary (Family Matters), Apryl Jones (The Comeback), and Blue Kimble (Ruthless).

Stephanie is not-very-happily married to Mason, who is cheating behind her back with Maxine, who is married to Steven. When Steven meets Stephanie at a marketing convention and begins a tentative affair with her (that gradually starts to sizzle), all four protagonists are caught in a web of desire, guilt, adultery, and accusations. Then an agitated Stephanie decides that she and her husband need COUPLES THERAPY with Melanie -- and that pours a few extra gallons of gasoline on the bonfire that is their tangled mess of bedsheets and broken vows...

The cast also includes Phillip Andre Botello, Kenjah, Tiesha Thomas, and Reggie Gaskins.

The Wendy Raquel Robinson-directed film debuts Thursday, August 29, only on BET+.