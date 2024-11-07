Video: BEHIND THE LINES Documentary Trailer with Laura Dern, Paul Walter Hauser, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Sypher Studios and Lon Haber & Co have released first-look footage of the new feature documentary, Behind the Lines, based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by the renowned historian Andrew Carroll. The film follows Carroll’s decades-long journey, including into active war zones, to find “the most extraordinary war letters ever written” from THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION to the present day. Behind the Lines differs from other war letters-related films in that it includes correspondences from the home front as well as by civilians who are literally “caught in the crossfire.”

Narrated by Annette Bening, the film features on-screen letter-performances by a star-studded cast including Laura Dern, Michael C. Hall, Paul Walter Hauser, Common, DeWanda Wise, Gary Cole, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and many more. Directed by first-time feature director John B. Benitz and written by Andrew Carroll, John B. Benitz, and Bryce Cyrier. Producers include Jason Pamer, Jens Jacob, Bryce Cyrier, John B. Benitz, and Andrew Carroll. Executive producers include Kerry Patton and David Lopez.

The talented, international and diverse star-studded ensemble cast includes, in order of appearance, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Abigail Cowen, Dylan Sprouse, Monique Edwards, Michael C. Hall, Garrett Schweighauser, Gary Cole, Thurn Hoffman, Jay Lee, Laura Dern, Sandra Seacat, Richard T. Jones, Rachel Bloom, Chase Cargill, Paul Walter Hauser, Kathleen Goff, Erick Lopez, Darwin Shaw, Jörg Witte, Takuya Iba, Wes Studi, Eliza Bennett, DeWanda Wise, Piotr Brozda, and Genia Michaela.

Behind the Lines was one of six finalists of the coveted Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Filmwhich recognizes exemplary documentary films that tell compelling stories about American history.

“We’re thrilled and honored to be working with the stellar cast and crew of Behind the Lines and to be able to introduce such a profoundly meaningful film to the global marketplace at the American Film Market (AFM) at a time when it is essential that stories like these are told. Behind the Lines is a rare gem that offers a first-hand, well-rounded glimpse into the personal dynamics of war and the far-ranging ripple effects it has on everyone, all over the world,” said Lon Haber, Founder of Lon Haber & Co - IPPR, who is presenting the film to buyers at AFM for the very first time. “Behind the Lines is a commercially viable product with heart, that stays true to its artistic and historic integrity, and one to which audiences from every corner of the globe can relate,” Haber continued.

“Instead of merely focusing on the wars, Behind the Lines delves into the humanity of all who serve and those connected to them with first-hand accounts spanning two and half centuries that range from heart-wrenching to heart-warming and even comedic, depicting what it’s like for those on the frontlines and their families at home on a daily basis,” said producer Jason Pamer.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this film and how it emphasizes the service and sacrifice of our troops, our veterans, and their families. And we have so many letters and emails that I think this film could be the kick-off to a whole series in which every episode focuses on a single topic or story,” said writer and film subject Andrew Carroll.

“This personal and emotional journey into the war experience uncovers in stark reality our worst impulses but also the SECRETS OF our shared humanity offering hope, understanding and perhaps even compassion and reconciliation in these divisive times,” said director John B. Benitz.

Comments