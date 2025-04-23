Video: BAU, ARTIST AT WAR Receives Special Trailer for Holocaust Remembrance Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the world marks Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, on April 24, ShowBiz Direct and Republic Pictures have unveiled a special trailer featuring the original theme song for Sean McNamara’s powerful historical drama Bau, Artist at War, starring Emile Hirsch (Into The Wild, Milk, Lone Survivor, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Inbar Lavi (Lucifer, Imposters).

The trailer features the official theme song for the film, which will have its theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on September 26, 2025. The film’s theme song, titled “However Long Forever Is,” is performed by indie pop music star Ryn Kid, and is written by Kid, Andrew Furze and John Coda.

Bau, Artist at War stars Hirsch as real-life Holocaust survivor and artist Joseph Bau. The story of creativity, survival, and love based on Bau’s memoir tells the inspirational true story of how Bau used his creativity and skills as a forger to help fellow prisoners survive the horrors of Nazi concentration camps. Despite facing unimaginable adversity, he finds hope and love with fellow prisoner Rebecca (Inbar Lavi).

The film’s impressive ensemble cast also includes Yan Tual (Outlander), Adam Tsekhman (Legends of Tomorrow), and Josh Zuckerman (School Spirits, Sex Drive, 90210). Edward Foy, Chris Cope, Josh Blacker, Eugene Lipinski, Dalias Blake, Pam Kearns, and Tori Griffith round out the cast.

McNamara directed the film from a script by Deborah Smerecnik, Ron Bass, and Sonia Kifferstein. Executive producers are James Truchard, Kelly Tate, Bruce D. Johnson, Lawrence Mortorff, Jeff Hays, Charles Cooper, Allen Lewis, Robert Murdoch, Matthew Helderman, Thomas Mann, Luke Taylor and Kevin Mitchell. Producers include McNamara, Smerecnik, David Brookwell, Marc Griffith, and Michelle P. Griffith. Toni Farina is co-producer.

