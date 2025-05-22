Video: Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer for Season Two of THE BUCCANEERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has debuted the official trailer for the second season of its acclaimed, hit drama “The Buccaneers.” The eight-episode second season will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with one episode on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 followed by one new episode every Wednesday through August 6, 2025.

The trailer reveals the next chapter for the young American Buccaneers — sisterhood, romance, wit, steamy love affairs, extravagant gowns, spectacular landscapes and jaw-dropping plot-twists.

“The Buccaneers" welcomes returning cast members to its second season, including Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Emmy Award nominee Christina Hendricks, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Amelia Bullmore, Fenella Woolgar and newcomers Leighton Meester, Greg Wise, Jacob Ifan, Grace Ambrose and Maria Almeida.

Chappell Roan’s acclaimed hit “Good Luck Babe” is featured in the season two trailer and accompanies a sweet moment in the show. Additional musical highlights include Taylor Swift, as well as songs from Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Clairo, Sharon Van Etten, St. Vincent, Bleachers and The Last Dinner Party. The original soundtrack for season two celebrates the return of executive music producer Stella Mozgawa and features Empress Of’s new single “Little Secret” (out today) along with new music from Suki Waterhouse, Madi Diaz, Holly Humberstone, Kacy Hill, Jade Bird, Emily Kokal of Warpaint and more.

In the first season of “The Buccaneers,” a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s … setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders — England is their home. In fact, they’re practically running the place. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front page, wanted for the kidnapping of her unborn child. All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths … themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast.

Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways, season two is directed by BAFTA Award winner William McGregor, DGA Award winner Rachel Leiterman, John Hardwick and Charlie Manton. Jakeways, Emmy winner Beth Willis and BAFTA Award winner Susanna White serve as executive producers. “The Buccaneers” is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment, a Banijay UK company. The complete first season of “The Buccaneers” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

