Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek Clip of INVASION Season 3 Episode 3

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the third episode of “Invasion” season three. In the episode, Aneesha and Clark’s peaceful life is upended by a visit from Trevante and Jamila and Mitsuki and Nikhil search for answers at a portal base. The third episode of “Invasion” season three premieres on Friday, September 5 on Apple TV+.

From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil, “Invasion” stars returning cast members Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza and Enver Gjokaj, and introduces new series regular Erika Alexander.

"Invasion" follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. In season three, those perspectives collide for the first time, as the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across our planet. It will take all our heroes working together, using all their experience and expertise, to save our species. New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered, as an international cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late.

“Invasion” is created by Kinberg and Weil, who also serve as executive producers alongside Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Dan Dietz, KATIE O’Connell Marsh and Nick Nantell. The first and second seasons of “Invasion” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple