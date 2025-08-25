Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek Clip of FOUNDATION Season 3 Episode 8

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the eighth episode of the critically acclaimed epic drama, “Foundation” season three. In the episode, Gaal and the Second Foundation reckon with the fall of New Terminus, Day faces judgment on Mycogen, and Dusk’s ascension looms. Episode 8 debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 29.

From storyteller David S. Goyer and based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, “Foundation” is led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace and star Lou Llobell. Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled.

As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule,” whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.

Season three of “Foundation” introduces new characters and stars, including Emmy Award winner Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur and Pilou Asbæk. The series also stars returning cast Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King.

“Foundation” is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. Goyer also serves as executive producer, with Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson and Roxann Dawson also serving as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple