Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek Clip of FOUNDATION Season 3 Episode 2

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the second episode of the critically acclaimed epic drama, “Foundation” season three. In the episode, Gaal and Hari advance their plans on Ignis, Empire grapples with an unforeseen prediction, and Pritcher enlists help to investigate the Mule. Episode 2 debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 18.

From storyteller David S. Goyer and based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, “Foundation” is led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace and star Lou Llobell. Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled.

As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule,” whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.

Season three of “Foundation” introduces new characters and stars, including Emmy Award winner Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur and Pilou Asbæk. The series also stars returning cast Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King.

“Foundation” is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. Goyer also serves as executive producer, with Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson and Roxann Dawson also serving as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple