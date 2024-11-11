Video: Apple TV+ Shares Opening Scene of SILO Season Two

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Apple TV+ has shared the first five minutes of the season two premiere of “Silo,” the world-building global hit drama based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels. In the episode, Juliette finds sanctuary in a silo long ago destroyed by war, thinking she’s alone.

Created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner, and starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, the ten-episode sophomore season will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, November 15 exclusively on Apple TV+ followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through January 17, 2025.

“Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

In addition to Ferguson, “Silo” season two stars Tim Robbins, Common, series newcomer Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

“Silo” is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Graham Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Rebecca Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Hugh Howey, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios. The complete first season of “Silo” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

