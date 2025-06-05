Video: Apple TV+ Shares CARÊME Season Finale Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the finale episode of “Carême,” which drops globally on Wednesday, June 11. As alliances are redrawn, Carême prepares his most daring meal yet in a massive feast for Emperor Napoleon. The eight-episode series stars César Award winner Benjamin Voisin, César Award nominee Jérémie Renier, César Award winner Lyna Khoudri and Alice Da Luz.

“Carême” follows the thrilling story of the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême (Benjamin Voisin), who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe. While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France.

Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge, or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

