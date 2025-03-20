Video: Apple TV+ Debuts Trailer for New French-Language Drama CARÊME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has unveiled the provocative trailer the for upcoming new French-language drama “Carême,” starring César Award winner Benjamin Voisin (“Lost Illusions”), César Award nominee Jérémie Renier (“My Way”), César Award winner Lyna Khoudri (“Papicha”) and Alice Da Luz (“Hanami”). The series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Martin Bourboulon (“Les Trois Mousquetaires: D’Artagnan”). “Carême” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2025, with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Wednesday through June 11, 2025.

"Carême,” follows the thrilling story of the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême (Voisin), who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe. While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France. Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?

Based on the book “Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, the First Celebrity Chef” by multi-award-winning historian and playwright Ian Kelly (“The King’s Man”), “Carême” is created by Kelly and Davide Serino (“The Bad Guy”). “Carême” is executive produced by Vanessa van Zuylen with VVZ Production and Dominique Farrugia with Banijay’s Shine Fiction for Apple TV+. The series was shot on location in emblematic sites in and around Paris, including Opéra Garnier, Palais des Tuileries, Palais Royal and more.

The series is the latest in French programming from Apple TV+, which includes “La Maison,” where high fashion meets high drama in a behind-the-curtain look at an iconic French haute couture house starring Lambert Wilson and Carole Bouquet; “Liaison,” a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green; the recently renewed multilingual French-Japanese drama “Drops of God,” inspired by the bestselling manga from award-winning Tadashi Agi and Shu Okimoto, starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamasa; and newly announced thriller “A l’ombre des forêts,” starring Benoît Magimel and Mélanie Laurent.

