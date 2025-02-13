Video: Anthony Mackie & Stephanie Beatriz Star in TWISTED METAL Season 2 Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peacock has shared the teaser trailer for season two of Twisted Metal, the action comedy series starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz. The new season premieres on Peacock Summer 2025.

Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.

In addition to Mackie and Beatriz, the show stars Joe Seanoa, along with Will Arnett and Anthony Carrigan. Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw serve as guest stars this season.

Michael Jonathan Smith serves as the showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Star and EP Anthony Mackie is currently starring in Captain America: Brave New World out in theaters this Friday, February 14.

