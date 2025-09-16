Video: Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney Star in Trailer for THE HOUSEMAID

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



﻿The first full trailer has been released for The Housemaid, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Freida McFadden's best-selling novel. With a cast led by Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia, Les Misérables), Lionsgate will release the movie in theaters on December 19, 2025.

From director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Adapted from the 2022 novel by Rebecca Sonnenshine, the cast also includes Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins.

Amanda Seyfried was seen as Sophie in the film of Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She also appeared as Cosette in the 2012 film Les Misérables along with roles in films like Mean Girls, Letters to Juliet, Dear John, Jennifer's Body, and more. She made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By in 2015. Seyfried also stars as the title character in The Testament of Ann Lee, which held its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025.