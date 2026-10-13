Video: 12 12 12 Trailer Previews Apple TV Heist Drama

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Apple TV debuted a new trailer for 12 12 12, the heist drama starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, ahead of its premiere. The footage lays out the series' structure: 12 months to plan a heist, 12 hours to execute it, and 12 days during which a thief who evades capture goes free. The trailer follows the pursuit between an FBI agent and a career criminal as it plays out across Europe.

Mackie, an Emmy Award nominee, and Dornan, a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nominee, star in and executive produce the eight-episode series. Mackie plays a disgraced FBI agent while Dornan plays an American career criminal, with the two locked in what has been described as a zero-sum game of cat and mouse. The series unfolds across three timelines in each episode, centered on a raid on a bank vault beneath the streets of Zurich.

12 12 12 premieres globally on Apple TV on November 13 with its first two episodes, followed by one new episode each Friday through December 25. The ensemble cast also includes Jack Kesy and Agatha, according to prior reporting on the series.

Apple TV first revealed the project with a teaser earlier this year before following up with the full trailer. More on the production's premiere plans and cast can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the trailer's debut.

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