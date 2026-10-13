12 12 12 Trailer to Debut on Apple TV Starring Anthony Mackie, Jamie Dornan

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Apple TV revealed the trailer for '12 12 12,' the highly anticipated drama starring and executive produced by Emmy Award nominee Anthony Mackie and Golden Globe Award nominee Jamie Dornan. The gripping, eight-episode new series will premiere globally on Friday, November 13, 2026 with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until December 25, 2026.

Each episode '12 12 12' unfolds across three timelines of a heist: the 12 months of planning, the 12 hours of the heist, and the 12 days following the heist. The series follows a disgraced FBI agent (Mackie) and an American career criminal (Dornan) who play a zero-sum game of cat and mouse across Europe. At the center of it all is the daring, epic raid on a bank vault deep beneath the streets of Zurich.

In addition to Mackie and Dornan, the ensemble cast is led by Jack Kesy, Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, José Garcia and Emmy Award nominee Kali Reis.

The series is created and executive produced by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble. Emmy nominated and BAFTA winning filmmaker Kari Skogland directs multiple episodes, including the pilot, and serves as an executive producer. In addition to starring, Dornan and Mackie executive produce, with Mackie executive producing under his Make It With Gravy production banner alongside Samantha Corbin-Miller, David Knoller and Jason Spire for Inspire Entertainment. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content.

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 919 wins and 3,829 award nominations and counting including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'Widow's Bay,' 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

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