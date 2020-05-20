Vice President Joe Biden Returns To THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT on Thursday

In a late night television exclusive, Vice President Joe Biden will return to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, Thursday, May 21 (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. This will be Vice President Biden's fifth visit to THE LATE SHOW and his first as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. Biden's first appearance was on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015.

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, a production of The Late Show Inc., airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more.

Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.

Related Articles View More TV Stories