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Veronika Slowikowska on Her Dad Knowing Pope Leo XIV

The comedian also recalled bringing her parents to watch her perform on Saturday Night Live.

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Veronika Slowikowska discussed her father's history as a former monk who knows Pope Leo XIV during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Slowikowska told host Jimmy Fallon about her father's background and his connection to the pope as part of a wide-ranging conversation on the late-night program.

During the sit-down, Slowikowska also recounted bringing her parents to see her perform on Saturday Night Live, giving Fallon's audience a personal account of what that experience was like for her family. The anecdote offered a look at her parents' reaction to seeing her on the show.

The appearance, which fell on Slowikowska's birthday, included a lesson for Fallon and the studio audience. Slowikowska taught a Polish birthday song, walking the host through the words and melody on air as part of the celebration.

The conversation moved between the family stories about her father and the pope, the account of her parents at Saturday Night Live, and the birthday song demonstration, giving viewers a mix of personal history and an on-air music lesson from Slowikowska.

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