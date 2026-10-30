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Magician Shin Lim Shows Fallon a Cup and Ball Trick With a Twist

The performance adds a coin element to a classic sleight of hand routine.

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Magician Shin Lim performed a cup and ball trick with a coin twist for host Jimmy Fallon during a recent appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The segment centered on the classic sleight-of-hand routine, with Lim incorporating a coin element into the trick as he walked Fallon through the illusion.

The appearance placed Lim among a string of recent guests on the program, which has also featured sit-downs with actors discussing film, television, and stage work. Fallon's show airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c, with episodes also available to stream on Peacock.

The cup and ball demonstration gave Fallon's audience a direct look at the mechanics behind the trick as Lim executed it live during the conversation. No additional biographical details or upcoming projects for Lim were discussed during the segment.

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