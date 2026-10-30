Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Magician Shin Lim Shows Fallon a Cup and Ball Trick With a Twist
The performance adds a coin element to a classic sleight of hand routine.
Magician Shin Lim performed a cup and ball trick with a coin twist for host Jimmy Fallon during a recent appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The segment centered on the classic sleight-of-hand routine, with Lim incorporating a coin element into the trick as he walked Fallon through the illusion.
The appearance placed Lim among a string of recent guests on the program, which has also featured sit-downs with actors discussing film, television, and stage work. Fallon's show airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c, with episodes also available to stream on Peacock.
The cup and ball demonstration gave Fallon's audience a direct look at the mechanics behind the trick as Lim executed it live during the conversation. No additional biographical details or upcoming projects for Lim were discussed during the segment.
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