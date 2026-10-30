Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
LL COOL J Reveals His Early Rap Names Before Going by LL COOL J
The rapper also described bringing hip-hop to an audience in Maine.
LL Cool J discussed some of the rap names he went by before landing on LL Cool J during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The rapper walked host Jimmy Fallon through his early attempts at a stage name before settling on the one that stuck.
During the conversation, LL Cool J also recounted introducing hip-hop to an audience in Maine, giving Fallon's audience a specific account of bringing the genre to a region not typically associated with it.
The sit-down also touched on his Rock the Bells Las Vegas residency, with LL Cool J previewing what audiences can expect from the shows. He additionally discussed filming NCIS: New York, giving viewers details about the production as part of the wide-ranging conversation.
The appearance mixed those career updates with the rapper's personal history, offering a direct look at his early days before he became known under the LL Cool J name.
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