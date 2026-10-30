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LL COOL J Reveals His Early Rap Names Before Going by LL COOL J

The rapper also described bringing hip-hop to an audience in Maine.

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LL Cool J discussed some of the rap names he went by before landing on LL Cool J during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The rapper walked host Jimmy Fallon through his early attempts at a stage name before settling on the one that stuck.

During the conversation, LL Cool J also recounted introducing hip-hop to an audience in Maine, giving Fallon's audience a specific account of bringing the genre to a region not typically associated with it.

The sit-down also touched on his Rock the Bells Las Vegas residency, with LL Cool J previewing what audiences can expect from the shows. He additionally discussed filming NCIS: New York, giving viewers details about the production as part of the wide-ranging conversation.

The appearance mixed those career updates with the rapper's personal history, offering a direct look at his early days before he became known under the LL Cool J name.

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