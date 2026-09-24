Valentina Shevchenko Appears on THE CHALLENGE: CUTTHROAT

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Former two-time UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko arrives in Thailand in the September 30 episode of MTV's THE CHALLENGE: CUTTHROAT to put the competitors to the test. Shevchenko catches the players off guard with a surprise Trial By Combat, putting the fate of the teams in jeopardy.

CUTTHROAT takes place entirely in the vibrant, lush landscape of Thailand, bringing together a mix of legendary veterans and fearless newcomers for the franchise's most intense game yet. Each test pushes the fierce titans past their breaking points in a ruthless battle for a share of the $500,000 grand prize. In this bold new era, the Challengers are divided into three teams and the only way to take home a share of the cash prize is to cross the finish line together as a unit. To win, nominated captains must balance their hunger for dominance with the need for loyalty, or risk losing their power while solo players must prove they can be team players or lose their chance at the winnings.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 11 Hrs 12 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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