Valentina Shevchenko Appears on THE CHALLENGE: CUTTHROAT
The UFC champion surprises competitors in Thailand with a Trial By Combat episode.
Former two-time UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko arrives in Thailand in the September 30 episode of MTV's THE CHALLENGE: CUTTHROAT to put the competitors to the test. Shevchenko catches the players off guard with a surprise Trial By Combat, putting the fate of the teams in jeopardy.
CUTTHROAT takes place entirely in the vibrant, lush landscape of Thailand, bringing together a mix of legendary veterans and fearless newcomers for the franchise's most intense game yet. Each test pushes the fierce titans past their breaking points in a ruthless battle for a share of the $500,000 grand prize. In this bold new era, the Challengers are divided into three teams and the only way to take home a share of the cash prize is to cross the finish line together as a unit. To win, nominated captains must balance their hunger for dominance with the need for loyalty, or risk losing their power while solo players must prove they can be team players or lose their chance at the winnings.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...