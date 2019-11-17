VIDEOS: Harry Styles Hosts and Performs on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Harry Styles served as both the host and the musical guest on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live.

He performed his new song Watermelon Sugar, as well as Lights Up.

Watch his monologue and the two performances below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

