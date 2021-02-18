VIDEO: th1rt3en Performs 'Scarecrow' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

th1rt3en is Pharoahe Monch (Vocals), Marcus Machado (Guitars) & Daru Jones (Drums). Their debut album, "A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism," is available now via Fat Beats Recordsa??. Song written by Pharoahe Monch & Shy The Beat Yoda. Performed by th1rt3en.

Watch the performance below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.