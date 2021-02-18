Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: th1rt3en Performs 'Scarecrow' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Their debut album, 'A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism,' is available now.

Feb. 18, 2021  

th1rt3en is Pharoahe Monch (Vocals), Marcus Machado (Guitars) & Daru Jones (Drums). Their debut album, "A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism," is available now via Fat Beats Recordsa??. Song written by Pharoahe Monch & Shy The Beat Yoda. Performed by th1rt3en.

Watch the performance below!

