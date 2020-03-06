VIDEO: blackbear Performs 'Hot Girl Bummer' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Article Pixel Mar. 6, 2020  

Late Late Show music guest blackbear performs "Hot Girl Bummer" for the Stage 56 audience.

Watch the performance below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

