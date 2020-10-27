VIDEO: Zoe Lister-Jones Talks Paranormal Activity on THE CRAFT Set on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Zoe Lister-Jones talks about her interesting relationship with ghosts.
Zoe Lister-Jones talks about her interesting relationship with ghosts, shares a paranormal experience that happened on the set of The Craft: Legacy and talks about how the witch consultants they had helped protect them.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer
- VIDEO: Gwen Hollander Releases Trump-Themed Parody of 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED
- VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE
- VIDEO: Watch the Full 2020 Olivier Awards Ceremony, Featuring Performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke!