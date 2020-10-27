Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Zoe Lister-Jones Talks Paranormal Activity on THE CRAFT Set on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Zoe Lister-Jones talks about her interesting relationship with ghosts.

Oct. 27, 2020  

Zoe Lister-Jones talks about her interesting relationship with ghosts, shares a paranormal experience that happened on the set of The Craft: Legacy and talks about how the witch consultants they had helped protect them.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

