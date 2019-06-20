VIDEO: YouTube Shares STONEWALL OUTLOUD Trailer, Featuring Lance Bass, Adam Rippon, and More

STONEWALL OUTLOUD, produced and directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato of World of Wonder (Mapplethorpe: Look At The Pictures, Party Monster, The Eyes of Tammy Faye), will debut exclusively on the World of Wonder Youtube channel to audiences around the world on June 28th. This unique project will feature original audio recordings of people who were at the Stonewall Riots 50 years ago and bring them to life through the contemporary faces of the LGBTQ community today, such as Lance Bass (NSYNC), Michael Turchin (Artist), Keiynan Lonsdale (Love, Simon, The Flash), Adam Rippon (Olympic Figure Skater), Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project, Chelsea Lately), Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf, The Leftovers), Daniel Franzese (Mean Girls, Looking), Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (American Horror Story, UnREAL), Alexis G. Zall (The Goldbergs), Raja (RuPaul's Drag Race, America's Next Top Model), Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race), Isis King (America's Next Top Model), Laith Ashley (Music Artist), Amber Whittington (YouTuber), Connor Franta (YouTuber), Ben J. Pierce (YouTuber), Martin Boyce (Artist) and Randy Wicker (Author). The film is narrated by RuPaul.

Stonewall Outloud will do a one-week theatrical run starting on June 21st at the Laemmle's Royal in West Los Angeles.

In support of Stonewall Outloud, Youtube Originals, StoryCorps and World of Wonder partnered earlier in the month to release a series of content pieces that honor and preserve the stories of LGBTQ elders who lived in the time before Stonewall as well as highlight contemporary voices in the LGBTQ community and their own journeys. The content features Youtube creators and LGBTQ celebrities including Keiynan Lonsdale, Lance Bass, Michael Turchin and many others.

The first of these short form pieces released on StoryCorps.org as part of their Stonewall Outloud Listening campaign, which encourages anyone to interview an LGBTQ elder to capture and preserve their story. See the link below:

StoryCorps - Stonewall: Outloud Playlist

Additional short form content pieces live on the World of Wonder Youtube channel, WOWPresents, and feature popular LGBTQ actors and their own personal stories and struggles. See the link below:

WOWPresents - Stonewall: OutLoud Playlist

The World of Wonder-produced and directed film, in partnership with Youtube and StoryCorps, the national nonprofit dedicated to recording personal histories, builds upon StoryCorps' long-standing commitment to record the powerful, varied experiences of LGBTQ people. Founder of StoryCorps Dave Isay's first documentary for public radio, 15 years before he founded StoryCorps, was Remembering Stonewall. Broadcast on NPR in 1989, the project was the first-ever documentary on the seminal 1969 events. Remembering Stonewall wove together in audio first-person accounts of those who fought during the uprising-and seeded the foundational ideas behind StoryCorps: dignity, power and grace can be heard in the stories we find all around us when we take the time to listen.

This audio project forms the basis for Stonewall Outloud. By casting these original voices with faces from today, Sylvia Rivera (a founding member of the Gay Liberation Front) for example is played by Raja, or Lance Bass and Michael Turchin play Gene Harwood and Bruce Marrow. By bringing these voices to life through contemporary LGBTQ stories, World of Wonder and StoryCorps are connecting the relevance of the Stonewall story to the contemporary LGBTQ story in an innovative way.





