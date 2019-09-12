VIDEO: YouTube Premieres Trailer for IMPULSE Season 2

Following more than 54 million views of the first episode of season 1, IMPULSE will return with an all new season on October 16. Maddie Hasson stars as Henrietta "Henry" Coles, a rebellious 17-year-old girl who has always felt different from her peers and longs to escape from her seemingly quaint small town. During a traumatic event, Henry discovers she has the extraordinary ability to teleport, and her newfound power confirms Henry's conviction that she really was different from everybody else - but it now makes her the focus of those who want to control her. Missi Pyle stars as Henry's mother, Cleo Coles.

Watch the trailer below!

Fans without Youtube Premium can binge watch the entire first season on the Impulse channel on Youtube now and watch new episodes of season 2 for free as they premiere each week, in each case for a limited time. Premium members will have ad-free access to all episodes at once on October 16 to binge.

The series is produced by UCP (Universal Content Productions), Hypnotic and showrunner and executive producer Lauren LeFranc. Hypnotic's Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein serve as executive producers. Vladimir Cvetko and Mairzee Almas serve as co-executive producers.





