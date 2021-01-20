Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Yara Shahidi Binged Over 70 Days' Worth of NPR in 2020

She also talks about launching her own production company.

Jan. 20, 2021  

Yara Shahidi talks about her love of NPR, launching her own production company and the 2020 election.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



